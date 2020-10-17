William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

RLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of RLI opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.59. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts predict that RLI will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock worth $891,667. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in RLI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RLI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $514,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RLI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RLI by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.