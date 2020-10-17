Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $21.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.27.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $60,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.