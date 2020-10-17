Winfield Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $386.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

