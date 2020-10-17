Winfield Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.