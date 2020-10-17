Winmark Co. (WINA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by 143.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.75. Winmark has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.59.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.