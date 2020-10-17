WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Citigroup

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WNS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,438,000 after buying an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in WNS by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 60,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WNS by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in WNS by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

