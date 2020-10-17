Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Workday were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 50.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Workday by 29.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 37.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $242,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $229.45 on Friday. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $18,551,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,428 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.23.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

