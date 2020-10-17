WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This is an increase from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

