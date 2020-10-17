WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of WPX Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.41. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $62,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

