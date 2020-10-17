XP (NYSE:XP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of XP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. XP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of XP stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. XP has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.

XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of XP by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

