XP (NYSE:XP) Upgraded to Neutral by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.78.

NYSE:XP opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. XP has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XP by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 235,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of XP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 168,331 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of XP by 28.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the second quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

