Xylem Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Xylem has raised its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $91.52 on Friday. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.