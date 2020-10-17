YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded YASKAWA Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

YASKY opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.55. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

