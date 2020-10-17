Zacks Investment Research Lowers BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BIOL opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 107,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.21% of BIOLASE at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

