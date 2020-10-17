Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $175,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

