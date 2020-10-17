Zacks Investment Research Lowers ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.33.

ICU Medical stock opened at $199.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.12. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.67. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $152.81 and a 52-week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,070. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.