Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

IEA stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.85 million, a PE ratio of -417.79 and a beta of 1.10. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Stoecker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,711.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

