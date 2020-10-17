Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of LNVGY opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 17.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

