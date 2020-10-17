Zacks Investment Research Lowers Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.17.

OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,710.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

