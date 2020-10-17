Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRFH opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 123.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

