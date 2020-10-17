Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

BIPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BIPC opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68. Brookfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $59.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

