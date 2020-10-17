Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

CBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

CBIO stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $141.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

