Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SL Green clinched a lease with Hodges Ward Elliott to rent out space at its newly-opened skyscraper One Vanderbilt. This marks the company’s third lease at the building since the onset of the pandemic and demonstrates a resilient demand for premium office space. Its business plan entails non-core properties’ sale to narrow its focus on the Manhattan market, and use proceeds to fund development pipeline and repay debt. Further, strong liquidity provides it financial flexibility to navigate through the ongoing pandemic-led concerns. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, it expects to face a slowdown in leasing activity, reduced market rents and lower rent collections in its retail properties in the near term. Also, high supply of office properties and choppy retail environment are woes.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.21.

NYSE SLG opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 823.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,268,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 327,200 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 51.6% in the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,030,000 after purchasing an additional 394,036 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth $50,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

