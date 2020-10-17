Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 112,513 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 489,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 74,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 192,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 65,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 74,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,584 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

