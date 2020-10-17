ZBG Token (ZT) Price Hits $0.0501

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. One ZBG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.12 or 0.04849340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.