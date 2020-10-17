Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.28). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

