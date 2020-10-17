Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells $4,692,468.75 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,387,204.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.13, for a total value of $3,666,843.75.

On Monday, August 17th, Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total value of $2,378,812.50.

On Monday, July 20th, Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $2,367,468.75.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $559.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.83. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $565.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

