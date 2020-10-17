ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect ZTO Express' third-quarter 2020 results to reflect higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Notably, SG&A expenses increased in the first two quarters of 2020. Moreover, capex rose more than 100% year over year to RMB 2.25 billion in second-quarter 2020. Steep capex is likely to have hurt the bottom-line performance in the third quarter as well. However, express delivery unit is expected to have performed well in the third quarter, driven by strong parcel volumes. The surge in e-commerce demand in the current scenario is further likely to have aided the third-quarter performance of the Freight forwarding services unit. Notably, segmental revenues climbed 19.3% year over year in first-half 2020. Its liquidity position is also encouraging. Its current ratio compares favorably with the industry average.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

