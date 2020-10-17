Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 388 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 388 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 380.41.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.