$0.06 EPS Expected for AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). AgroFresh Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.35 on Thursday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

