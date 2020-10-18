-$0.06 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

