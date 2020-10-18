$0.25 EPS Expected for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.16. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at $330,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $887.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

