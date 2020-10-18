$0.26 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.23. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

