-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,768,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,808,000 after buying an additional 223,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Epizyme by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after buying an additional 118,026 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

