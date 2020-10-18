-$0.66 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.72). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 35.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $340.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.