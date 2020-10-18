-$0.66 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.72). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 35.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $340.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

