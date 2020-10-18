$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

