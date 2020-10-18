110 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Shares of SNOW opened at $242.52 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $319.00.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

