$120.09 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post sales of $120.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.67 million to $120.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $85.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $444.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.77 million to $453.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $470.32 million, with estimates ranging from $469.00 million to $471.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

