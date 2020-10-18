1,210 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at $68,891,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $210.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 0.72. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $214.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day moving average is $161.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

