14,836 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $69,962,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,027,000 after purchasing an additional 337,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 18.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 240,056 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $8,388,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $5,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In related news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HI stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.29. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.