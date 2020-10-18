1,550 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Paypal by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 84.2% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

