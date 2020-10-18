1,717 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $154.99 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.97.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

