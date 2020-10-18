1,983 Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,095,000 after buying an additional 832,998 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after buying an additional 695,527 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

