19,912 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 47.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Old Republic International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $15.89 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,820 shares of company stock worth $207,789 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

