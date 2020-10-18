28,021 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.