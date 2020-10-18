285 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $973,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 46.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $530.79 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.80.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

