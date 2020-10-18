4,171 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 100,276 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

