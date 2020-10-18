4,180 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after buying an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in 3M by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

