533 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 113,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,452,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $83.47 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

