6,207 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 367,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 40.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. MKM Partners began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $73.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

